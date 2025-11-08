Left Menu

Maharashtra SEC raises star campaigner limit for local body polls from 20 to 40

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-11-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 15:22 IST
Maharashtra SEC raises star campaigner limit for local body polls from 20 to 40
The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) has raised the number of star campaigners for political parties in local body elections from 20 to 40.

The decision was taken following representations from political parties during a meeting at the SEC's office on October 14, it said in a release on Saturday.

''In paragraph 26 of Maharashtra State Political Parties Registration, Regulation and Election Symbol (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 2025, provisions regarding star campaigners are laid down. Considering these provisions and demands from political parties, it was decided to enhance the limit,'' the release informed.

Political parties will now have to submit the list of their star campaigners for respective local body elections to the concerned district collector or municipal commissioner, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

