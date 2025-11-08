DMK hits out at AIADMK on women's safety, says oppn parties 'stooping to a political low'

The DMK on Saturday lashed out at AIADMK and other opposition parties for undertaking a ''slanderous campaign'' against the state government on women's safety, and accused them of ''stooping to a political low''.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, the BJP and PMK that toe his line on the issue were only exposing their ''ignoble quality'' by attempting to seek political gains by targeting the safety of women, DMK organising secretary R S Bharathi claimed.

''Palaniswami should be ashamed of spreading malicious propaganda that women are not safe in Tamil Nadu. Palaniswami, through his frivolous statement, and the likes of PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss and BJP president Nainar Nagendran are playing with women's safety for their own political gain,'' Bharathi said in a statement here.

Referring to the suspected abduction of a woman in Coimbatore, recently, Bharathi said Palaniswami had overreacted without ascertaining the truth.

Police investigation revealed that the kidnapping did not happen and that the woman herself confessed through a video that she was not abducted.

''Even before the truth was out, Palaniswami uttered a big fat lie that a woman walking on the streets of Coimbatore was abducted in a car. He had also claimed that a sixth-standard student from Kannagi Nagar in Chennai had disappeared. But this was also found to be untrue,'' Bharathi said.

Tamil Nadu was a haven for women, he said, and added that the masks of the opposition parties, carrying out a slanderous campaign aiming to tarnish the DMK government's image, were being ripped off by the people.

The Dravidian model government led by Chief Minister M K Stalin was working for the welfare of women, and it would not compromise on their safety, the former MP stressed.

