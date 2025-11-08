Left Menu

PM Modi, several CMs greet Telangana CM Revanth Reddy on his birthday

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-11-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 18:49 IST
PM Modi, several CMs greet Telangana CM Revanth Reddy on his birthday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, chief ministers of several states and other prominent leaders conveyed birthday greetings to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who turned 57 on Saturday.

''Birthday greetings to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Garu. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life,'' PM Modi said in a post on 'X'.

''Birthday greetings to Shri Revanth Reddy ji, Chief Minister of Telangana. Praying for your long and healthy life,'' Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla posted.

Rahul Gandhi telephoned Reddy to convey the greetings, official sources said.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy, K Ram Mohan Naidu, Bandi Sanjay Kumar took to 'X' to wish Reddy.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, his Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh counterparts M K Stalin, Siddaramaiah, Mamata Banerjee and Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu respectively greeted Revanth Reddy.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, his Andhra counterpart Pawan Kalyan and Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh also wished Reddy.

Top film personalities, including mega star Chiranjeevi, Ajay Devgn, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan and junior NTR also extended greetings to the Telangana CM.

Revanth Reddy's deputy Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Cabinet colleagues met him and conveyed birthday greetings.

Congress leaders and workers organised celebrations across the state. Sand artist Varaprasad made a sand sculpture of Revanth Reddy at the Hussain Sagar lake here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

