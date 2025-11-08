Trump urges lawmakers to give money for health insurance 'directly to the people'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday floated a potential compromise amid the impasse on the federal government shutdown, urging Republicans to redirect federal money that currently goes to health insurance companies under the Affordable Care Act and send it directly to individuals.

"I am recommending to Senate Republicans that the Hundreds of Billions of Dollars currently being sent to money sucking Insurance Companies in order to save the bad Healthcare provided by ObamaCare, BE SENT DIRECTLY TO THE PEOPLE SO THAT THEY CAN PURCHASE THEIR OWN, MUCH BETTER, HEALTHCARE, and have money left over," Trump wrote in a social media post, without offering other details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)