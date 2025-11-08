Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Trump urges lawmakers to give healthcare money 'directly to the people'

Democrats want a funding bill to include healthcare subsidies that are due to expire for 24 million Americans at year's end, but Republicans say Congress must first pass a funding bill without strings attached and allow the government to reopen before tackling other issues. Representatives for the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Trump's post.

Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 20:26 IST
UPDATE 1-Trump urges lawmakers to give healthcare money 'directly to the people'

President Donald Trump on Saturday floated a potential compromise amid the impasse over the U.S. government shutdown, urging Republicans to redirect federal money that currently goes to health insurance companies under the Affordable Care Act and give it to individuals.

"I am recommending to Senate Republicans that the Hundreds of Billions of Dollars currently being sent to money sucking Insurance Companies in order to save the bad Healthcare provided by ObamaCare, BE SENT DIRECTLY TO THE PEOPLE SO THAT THEY CAN PURCHASE THEIR OWN, MUCH BETTER, HEALTHCARE, and have money left over," Trump wrote in a social media post. "In other words, take from the BIG, BAD Insurance Companies, give it to the people, and terminate, per Dollar spent, the worst Healthcare anywhere in the World, ObamaCare," he added, without offering further details.

Trump's comments on Truth Social came just hours before the U.S. Senate was set to reconvene at noon (1700 GMT) after rejecting legislation on Friday that would have resumed paychecks for hundreds of thousands of federal workers during the longest shutdown in U.S. history. Lawmakers remained at odds over how to reopen the government. Democrats want a funding bill to include healthcare subsidies that are due to expire for 24 million Americans at year's end, but Republicans say Congress must first pass a funding bill without strings attached and allow the government to reopen before tackling other issues.

Representatives for the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Trump's post. Representatives for U.S. Senate Majority Leader John Thune and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BJP terms its win in Daman local body polls a result of good governance

BJP terms its win in Daman local body polls a result of good governance

 India
2
Health minister directs Delhi govt hospitals to ensure adequate medicine stock, quality patient care

Health minister directs Delhi govt hospitals to ensure adequate medicine sto...

 India
3
We'll one day say 'Richa - India captain': wishes Ganguly as Bengal celebrates its only Cup winner

We'll one day say 'Richa - India captain': wishes Ganguly as Bengal celebrat...

 India
4
Leander Paes takes charge as Bengal Tennis Association president

Leander Paes takes charge as Bengal Tennis Association president

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025