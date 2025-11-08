2-year-old injured in stray dog attack in Thane

A two-year-old girl sustained injuries after being repeatedly bitten by a stray dog in Maharashtra's Thane district. The canine attack on Veda Vikas Kajare in the Diva area on Friday was captured on CCTV camera.

The child was outside her building with another kid when a stray dog charged from behind and attacked her, knocking her to the ground. The dog kept biting the fallen toddler, said her father. Bystanders saved the girl and rushed her to the Kalwa civic hospital.

Veda's father said she suffered dog bites in at least five places on her body. She is stable now, he said. A local political leader slammed the Thane Municipal Corporation, saying the number of stray dogs in the area has spiralled out of control despite repeated complaints. He said if the civic body does not take immediate action to capture the strays, they will release the animals from the area inside the corporation's office.

