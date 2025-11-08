Left Menu

2-year-old injured in stray dog attack in Thane

Bystanders saved the girl and rushed her to the Kalwa civic hospital.Vedas father said she suffered dog bites in at least five places on her body. He said if the civic body does not take immediate action to capture the strays, they will release the animals from the area inside the corporations office.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 08-11-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 23:54 IST
2-year-old injured in stray dog attack in Thane
  • Country:
  • India

A two-year-old girl sustained injuries after being repeatedly bitten by a stray dog in Maharashtra's Thane district. The canine attack on Veda Vikas Kajare in the Diva area on Friday was captured on CCTV camera.

The child was outside her building with another kid when a stray dog charged from behind and attacked her, knocking her to the ground. The dog kept biting the fallen toddler, said her father. Bystanders saved the girl and rushed her to the Kalwa civic hospital.

Veda's father said she suffered dog bites in at least five places on her body. She is stable now, he said. A local political leader slammed the Thane Municipal Corporation, saying the number of stray dogs in the area has spiralled out of control despite repeated complaints. He said if the civic body does not take immediate action to capture the strays, they will release the animals from the area inside the corporation's office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Exercise Trishul to boost integrated readiness across multiple domains: Defence ministry

Exercise Trishul to boost integrated readiness across multiple domains: Defe...

 India
2
White House says naming new Washington Commanders stadium after Trump would be 'beautiful'

White House says naming new Washington Commanders stadium after Trump would ...

 Global
3
Tens of thousands march in Lisbon against planned labour changes

Tens of thousands march in Lisbon against planned labour changes

 Global
4
Cong, BRS appeasing Muslims; Hindus must vote for BJP in Jubilee Hills bypoll: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Cong, BRS appeasing Muslims; Hindus must vote for BJP in Jubilee Hills bypol...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025