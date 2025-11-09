Continuity of govt important to maintain pace of development in Bihar: Andhra minister Nara Lokesh

Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh, who has been in poll-bound Bihar for campaigning in favour of NDA candidates, on Sunday said continuity of the government is important to maintain the pace of development in the state.

Talking to reporters here, he said, "Viksit Bihar is an important requisite for Viksit Bharat." Alleging that before Nitish Kumar's rule, there was 'jungle raj' in Bihar, he said it has become a ''vibrant state with better control over the law and order situation''.

Highlighting the "power of double-engine government'', the TDP leader said, ''Bihar and Andhra Pradesh were allocated the largest chunk of Union Budget 2025-26, which has led to better infrastructure and the establishment of educational institutes.'' The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is part of the BJP-led NDA alliance.

