PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-11-2025 12:51 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 12:51 IST
TN CM Stalin wishes RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on his birthday
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin conveyed his birthday greetings to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, on his 36th birthday on Sunday.

Taking to X, CM Stalin called Yadav the driving force of a renewed social justice movement in Bihar, inspiring hope among millions.

''As Bihar stands on the brink of a new chapter under your leadership, we believe you will fulfil the aspirations for equality, education, employment and dignity. Wishing you strength, good health and the courage to continue this historic path,'' said the Tamil Nadu CM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

