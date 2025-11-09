Left Menu

Modi, Shah can go anywhere but will eventually be caught for indulging in 'vote chori': Rahul

PTI | Kishanganj | Updated: 09-11-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 15:50 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah can go anywhere, but they will eventually be caught "for indulging in 'vote chori'".

Gandhi, addressing a poll rally in Bihar's Kishanganj, also alleged that the BJP and RSS were trying to divide the nation, while the INDIA bloc was making efforts to unite the country.

"Modi, Shah and the Election Commission have no replies to our 'vote chori' (vote theft) allegations, as the truth is now out in front of people… The PM, Shah… can go anywhere they like, but they will eventually be caught for indulging in 'vote chori'," the former Congress president claimed.

Gandhi asserted that the INDIA bloc will "100 per cent form government in Bihar" if the people come together and stop "vote theft".

The Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha also hit out at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, alleging that he "does not want employment for the youth of Bihar".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

