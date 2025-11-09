Left Menu

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-11-2025 16:40 IST
Campaign for Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll to end
Campaigning to the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency bypoll set to end at 6 PM on Sunday.

Polling is scheduled for November 11 and the votes will be counted on November 14.

The bypoll is necessitated due to the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June this year, following a heart attack.

While BJP fielded Deepak Reddy, Gopinath's widow Sunita is the BRS candidate. The ruling Congress' candidate is Naveen Yadav who is also supported by the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM.

The significance assumed by the bypoll is witnessed with Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy taking up a campaign in the constituency for several days, unprecedented for a chief minister to do so in a by-election.

Not only the chief minister, but the ruling Congress has pressed all ministers into the campaign.

Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy, Union MoS (Home) Bandi Sanjay Kumar and senior BRS leaders, including K T Rama Rao, have also been canvassing in the constituency in support of their party candidates almost daily, undertaking 'padayatras', road shows and street corner meetings. The administration has imposed a ban on liquor sales in the polling areas from 6 PM on November 9 to 6 PM on the polling day. On the counting day, the order will be enforced from 6 am on November 14 till the completion of counting of votes, officials said.

