Reducing Advani's long years of service to one episode unfair: Tharoor hits back at critic

With his birthday greetings for L K Advani coming under criticism, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said reducing the veteran BJP leader's long years of service to one episode, however significant, is unfair.

Tharoor also said that when the totality of Jawaharlal Nehru's career cannot be judged by the China setback and Indira Gandhi's by the Emergency alone, he believes ''we should extend the same courtesy to Advaniji''.

It started with Tharoor wishing Advani on his birthday on Saturday.

''Wishing the venerable Shri L.K. Advani a very happy 98th birthday! His unwavering commitment to public service, his modesty & decency, and his role in shaping the trajectory of modern India are indelible,'' the Congress leader said on X.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP described Advani as a true statesman whose life of service has been exemplary.

''Sorry Mr Tharoor, unleashing the 'dragon seeds of hatred' (to quote Kushwant Singh) in this country is NOT public service,'' a lawyer posted on X in response to Tharoor's post, alluding to Advani's role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

Replying to the post, Tharoor said, ''Agreed, @sanjayuvacha, but reducing his long years of service to one episode, however significant, is also unfair.'' ''The totality of Nehruji's career cannot be judged by the China setback, nor Indira Gandhi's by the Emergency alone. I believe we should extend the same courtesy to Advaniji,'' the Congress leader said.

Advani, who scripted the BJP's rise as a formidable force in national politics, was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, this year.

He spearheaded the Ram Janmabhoomi movement by embarking on an epochal Rath Yatra in 1990.

