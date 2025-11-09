Left Menu

Gujarat: Patel flags off ‘Unity March’ on Junagadh Liberation Day; says aim is harmony

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel Sunday flagged off a statewide Sardar150 Unity March foot march from Junagadh to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, saying it aims to build a harmonious society.The event was launched from the citys historic Bahauddin College, coinciding with the Junagadh Liberation Day.The chief minister paid floral tributes to freedom fighters at the memorial there and felicitated the family members of freedom fighters.Patel said the Unity March will inspire all communities towards building Aatmanirbhar Bharat self-reliant India.

PTI | Junagadh | Updated: 09-11-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 18:25 IST
Gujarat: Patel flags off ‘Unity March’ on Junagadh Liberation Day; says aim is harmony
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel Sunday flagged off a statewide 'Sardar@150 Unity March' foot march from Junagadh to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, saying it aims to build a harmonious society.

The event was launched from the city's historic Bahauddin College, coinciding with the Junagadh Liberation Day.

The chief minister paid floral tributes to freedom fighters at the memorial there and felicitated the family members of freedom fighters.

Patel said the Unity March will inspire all communities towards building 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India). Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the nationwide Unity March symbolises the unification of India and serves as a genuine tribute to Sardar Patel, India's first home minister, he said.

"Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel unified 562 princely states to create one united India. Today, the prime minister is further strengthening that foundation through the campaigns of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' and Aatmanirbhar Bharat," the CM said in his address. He said the Unity March aims to bring together all communities to build a harmonious society. The first phase, launched on Sunday from Junagarh, will serve as an inspiration to all, he said. The chief minister said that although India gained independence on August 15, 1947, Junagadh became free only after an 86-day struggle due to the Nawab's policy, which ran against public opinion. The tricolour was finally hoisted at Uparkot on November 9.

Hence, November 9 is celebrated as Junagadh Liberation Day.

Extending greetings to the people of 'Sorath' (Saurashtra) on Junagadh Liberation Day, Patel called upon everyone to unite and contribute to building 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DDA grants permission for 'Phool Walon Ki Sair' after LG intervention

DDA grants permission for 'Phool Walon Ki Sair' after LG intervention

 India
2
Motorcycling-Aprilia's Bezzecchi dominates Portuguese Grand Prix for second win of season

Motorcycling-Aprilia's Bezzecchi dominates Portuguese Grand Prix for second ...

 Portugal
3
RPT-Wall St Week Ahead-Investors watching US economic signs as market pulls back, tech teeters

RPT-Wall St Week Ahead-Investors watching US economic signs as market pulls ...

 Global
4
Drone seen over Uddhav's Mumbai home, claims Sena (UBT); MMRDA approved survey, say cops

Drone seen over Uddhav's Mumbai home, claims Sena (UBT); MMRDA approved surv...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s Public Debt Near Crisis Levels as AfDB Pushes for Governance and Policy Overhaul

Nepal’s Democratic Transformation: From Feudal Councils to Federal Empowerment

Africa’s Digital Queens: A Manual for Women Shaping the Future of E-Commerce

Transforming India’s Agricultural Waste into Green Energy and Sustainable Wealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025