Left Menu

From Rebel to Ruler: Sharaa’s Historic White House Visit

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa's White House visit marks a historic turnaround from rebel to international leader. Formerly part of al Qaeda, Sharaa's leadership has shifted Syria's alliances away from Iran and Russia towards the U.S. and allies. Security and rebuilding Syria are key discussion points with President Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 11:30 IST
From Rebel to Ruler: Sharaa’s Historic White House Visit

In a significant diplomatic event, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa visits the White House, marking the first time a Syrian leader has been received in Washington. Sharaa, who ascended to power after toppling Bashar al-Assad, represents a monumental shift in Syria's political landscape and international alignments.

As security takes center stage, the U.S. leads efforts to broker a potential pact between Syria and Israel and establish a military presence in Damascus to combat Islamic State. This visit highlights a new chapter in Syria-U.S. relations, following Sharaa's removal from terrorist watchlists and lifting of some sanctions.

President Trump supports lifting sanctions entirely, aiming to boost Syria's reconstruction efforts after 14 years of conflict. Sharaa's journey from a former al Qaeda affiliate to a welcomed global partner illustrates dramatic changes within Syria and its role on the world stage.

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Demands Answers After Tragic Rajasthan Highway Accident

Supreme Court Demands Answers After Tragic Rajasthan Highway Accident

 India
2
Super Typhoon Fung-wong Lashes the Philippines with Deadly Force

Super Typhoon Fung-wong Lashes the Philippines with Deadly Force

 Global
3
RJD Confident in Mahagathbandhan's Victory Amid NDA Predictions

RJD Confident in Mahagathbandhan's Victory Amid NDA Predictions

 India
4
Rising Star James Overy: A Golden Opportunity for the Socceroos

Rising Star James Overy: A Golden Opportunity for the Socceroos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025