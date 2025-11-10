From Rebel to Ruler: Sharaa’s Historic White House Visit
Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa's White House visit marks a historic turnaround from rebel to international leader. Formerly part of al Qaeda, Sharaa's leadership has shifted Syria's alliances away from Iran and Russia towards the U.S. and allies. Security and rebuilding Syria are key discussion points with President Trump.
In a significant diplomatic event, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa visits the White House, marking the first time a Syrian leader has been received in Washington. Sharaa, who ascended to power after toppling Bashar al-Assad, represents a monumental shift in Syria's political landscape and international alignments.
As security takes center stage, the U.S. leads efforts to broker a potential pact between Syria and Israel and establish a military presence in Damascus to combat Islamic State. This visit highlights a new chapter in Syria-U.S. relations, following Sharaa's removal from terrorist watchlists and lifting of some sanctions.
President Trump supports lifting sanctions entirely, aiming to boost Syria's reconstruction efforts after 14 years of conflict. Sharaa's journey from a former al Qaeda affiliate to a welcomed global partner illustrates dramatic changes within Syria and its role on the world stage.
