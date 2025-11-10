Left Menu

No Confusion: Nitish Kumar is NDA's Chief Ministerial Candidate, Asserts BJP

In an interview, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reiterated that there is no confusion regarding Nitish Kumar being the NDA's Chief Ministerial candidate in Bihar. Amidst election campaigns, he dismissed opposition concerns and emphasized the alliance's unity. Pradhan also defended Kumar's health and the individual campaign strategy within NDA.

Updated: 10-11-2025 11:55 IST
No Confusion: Nitish Kumar is NDA's Chief Ministerial Candidate, Asserts BJP
Union Education Minister and BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the Bharatiya Janata Party's in-charge of Bihar during the ongoing assembly elections, has clarified that Nitish Kumar is unequivocally the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) choice for Chief Minister. Speaking to ANI, Pradhan emphasized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's confidence in Kumar's leadership, eliminating any perceived ambiguities.

Pradhan addressed speculations about dissatisfaction in the Kushwaha community due to the lack of explicit assertion naming Kumar as NDA's CM pick. He assured that influential Kushwaha leaders support the alliance. Pradhan also challenged Congress leaders for not confirming Tejashwi Yadav as the Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial candidate.

Concerning Nitish Kumar's health, Pradhan dismissed opposition jibes about the Chief Minister's capability, citing his rigorous campaign schedule. He defended the separate campaign strategy of Modi and Kumar, asserting it is part of NDA's plan. Despite differences, Pradhan lauded Kumar for his maturity and alignment with NDA's developmental agenda.

