Mamata Banerjee's Tribute to Nandigram Martyrs: A Pledge to Protect

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee honored the martyrs of Nandigram, highlighting its profound impact on the state's political scenery. Her commitment to defending farmers' rights and land protection is deeply connected to the movement that significantly influenced her party's rise to power.

Updated: 10-11-2025 12:23 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 12:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid homage to the martyrs of Nandigram on Monday, emphasizing the emotional weight of the movement that altered the state's political course.

Banerjee, addressing her followers on her X handle, stated, 'I can forget my own name, but I will never forget Nandigram.' Her tribute extended to all martyrs globally.

The Nandigram movement started in 2007 over a proposed land acquisition for an industrial project. It marked a pivotal chapter in West Bengal's history, facilitating the Trinamool Congress's ascent to power in 2011. Banerjee reaffirmed her administration's dedication to safeguarding farmers' rights, a commitment anchored in the legacy of Nandigram.

