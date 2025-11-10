AAP Pledges Victory in MCD Bypolls Amidst Strong BJP Opposition

AAP candidates have confidently stepped forward for the MCD bypolls, with nominations finalized on the closing day. They are gearing up for a heated battle against the incumbent BJP on November 30.

Rajan Arora, representing Naraina ward, was bolstered by former MLA Durgesh Pathak. Commencing his campaign with a temple visit, Arora criticized the BJP's unfulfilled promises and poor maintenance of local infrastructure. He expressed faith in the electorate's frustration with BJP's governance.

Meanwhile, Anuj Sharma, contesting from Sangam Vihar A, conveyed gratitude to AAP's leadership for their trust. Accompanied by former MLA Prakash Jarwal, Sharma acknowledged the stiff competition from BJP, yet remained optimistic about winning. The withdrawal deadline for nominations is November 15 with scrutiny scheduled for November 12.

(With inputs from agencies.)