Left Menu

Kerala's 'Manufactured Controversy': A Political Symphony on Vande Bharat Express

BJP Kerala Chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar claimed the controversy over students singing an RSS song on Vande Bharat Express was orchestrated by the communist state government. He accused the government of deflecting attention from its failures, including corruption and recent incidents in state-run hospitals. Chandrasekhar emphasized the constitutional right to sing patriotic songs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 10-11-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 15:09 IST
Kerala's 'Manufactured Controversy': A Political Symphony on Vande Bharat Express
  • Country:
  • India

BJP Kerala Chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar has accused the state's communist government of artificially creating controversy over an RSS song sung by students aboard the Vande Bharat Express. The BJP leader claimed that the issue is a diversion from the government's alleged failures, such as corruption and mismanagement in state hospitals.

Chandrasekhar criticized the government for launching a probe into the song incident, which he claimed was an attempt to sidetrack public attention from more critical issues. He cited constitutional rights, questioning why a patriotic song should spark controversy.

Further, Chandrasekhar alleged that the controversy was fueled by opposition from the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Jamaat-e-Islami. He vowed BJP's resistance against any governmental actions that may threaten students for exercising their freedom of expression.

TRENDING

1
Aviation Turbulence: Looming Airport Crisis Amidst Government Shutdown

Aviation Turbulence: Looming Airport Crisis Amidst Government Shutdown

 Global
2
Escapade Ends: iPhone 15 Theft Suspect Nabbed After Elusive Run

Escapade Ends: iPhone 15 Theft Suspect Nabbed After Elusive Run

 India
3
South Korea's Political Storm: Yoon Suk Yeol's Drone Controversy

South Korea's Political Storm: Yoon Suk Yeol's Drone Controversy

 South Korea
4
Family Tragedy Unfolds in West Godavari

Family Tragedy Unfolds in West Godavari

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025