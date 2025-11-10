Kerala's 'Manufactured Controversy': A Political Symphony on Vande Bharat Express

BJP Kerala Chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar has accused the state's communist government of artificially creating controversy over an RSS song sung by students aboard the Vande Bharat Express. The BJP leader claimed that the issue is a diversion from the government's alleged failures, such as corruption and mismanagement in state hospitals.

Chandrasekhar criticized the government for launching a probe into the song incident, which he claimed was an attempt to sidetrack public attention from more critical issues. He cited constitutional rights, questioning why a patriotic song should spark controversy.

Further, Chandrasekhar alleged that the controversy was fueled by opposition from the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Jamaat-e-Islami. He vowed BJP's resistance against any governmental actions that may threaten students for exercising their freedom of expression.