Triangular Contest Heats Up in Mohania as Key Players Clash

The Mohania Assembly constituency in Bihar is set to witness an intense triangular contest as it heads to the polls in the second phase. Traditionally dominated by the Scheduled Caste community, this reserved seat will see competition among the NDA, BSP, and an independent candidate, with the Mahagathbandhan not in the fray.

Sangita Kumari, who previously won the seat from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), aims to reclaim victory under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket. After the cancellation of RJD candidate Shweta Suman's nomination due to alleged irregularities, the grand alliance has thrown its support behind independent candidate Ravi Shankar Paswan, son of BJP leader Chhedi Paswan.

The RJD has accused the Election Commission of political conspiracy, allegedly under Union Minister Amit Shah's influence, following the cancellation of Suman's nomination. As the BSP fields Om Prakash Narayan and Jan Suraaj brings Gita Devi into the race, local issues such as flood management, unemployment, and traffic congestion remain critical concerns for voters in Mohania.

