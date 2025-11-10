Left Menu

Bomb Attacks Shake Bangladesh Amid Rising Political Tensions

Unidentified attackers detonated bombs outside Grameen Bank, founded by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, in Dhaka, amid rising political tensions. No casualties were reported. The attacks coincide with unrest ahead of a crucial verdict against deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina and amid ongoing political conflicts involving the Awami League and BNP.

In a startling development, unidentified attackers set off improvised explosive devices outside the head office of Grameen Bank, founded by Nobel Peace Prize recipient Muhammad Yunus, leading to heightened tensions in Bangladesh's capital, Dhaka.

The incidents unfolded as Bangladesh grapples with political unrest, with various attacks taking place on businesses linked to Yunus and his associates, as well as unrelated violence.

These attacks come amidst the backdrop of a critical upcoming verdict against deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina and ongoing political maneuverings involving major parties such as the Awami League and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party.

