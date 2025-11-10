NSUI Demands Accountability Over Alleged Voter List Manipulation

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) staged a demonstration outside the Election Commission of India's office in New Delhi, demanding transparency and accountability amid allegations of voter list manipulation in Haryana. These accusations, leveled by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, suggest manipulation favoring the ruling BJP.

The protest, halted midway by Delhi Police, marked the start of a national campaign to highlight electoral malpractice. NSUI's National President, Varun Choudhary, accused the Election Commission of failing its constitutional responsibilities by colluding with the BJP to influence the Haryana state assembly elections.

Rahul Gandhi claims that 25 lakh fraudulent votes were added to benefit the BJP's electoral chances. With the youth rallying for democratic integrity, the NSUI aims to spotlight this issue across the nation and push for necessary reforms to safeguard the electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)