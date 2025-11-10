Left Menu

NSUI Demands Accountability Over Alleged Voter List Manipulation

The NSUI protested outside the Election Commission of India, demanding accountability for alleged voter list manipulation favoring the BJP in Haryana. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi highlighted the issue, accusing the EC of collusion. The NSUI announced a nationwide campaign to expose vote theft and ensure electoral transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 15:50 IST
  • India

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) staged a demonstration outside the Election Commission of India's office in New Delhi, demanding transparency and accountability amid allegations of voter list manipulation in Haryana. These accusations, leveled by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, suggest manipulation favoring the ruling BJP.

The protest, halted midway by Delhi Police, marked the start of a national campaign to highlight electoral malpractice. NSUI's National President, Varun Choudhary, accused the Election Commission of failing its constitutional responsibilities by colluding with the BJP to influence the Haryana state assembly elections.

Rahul Gandhi claims that 25 lakh fraudulent votes were added to benefit the BJP's electoral chances. With the youth rallying for democratic integrity, the NSUI aims to spotlight this issue across the nation and push for necessary reforms to safeguard the electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

