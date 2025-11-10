Left Menu

Foiled Plots and Diplomatic Shifts: Syria's New Path

Syria claims to have foiled two Islamic State assassination attempts on President Ahmed al-Sharaa. These plots emerged as Sharaa plans to join a U.S.-led anti-IS coalition during a historic meeting with President Trump. This strategic move symbolizes Syria's diplomatic pivot towards Western alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 15:51 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 15:51 IST
Foiled Plots and Diplomatic Shifts: Syria's New Path

Syria has reportedly thwarted two plots by Islamic State to assassinate its President Ahmed al-Sharaa, according to senior officials. This security breach adds a personal stake to Sharaa's diplomatic maneuvers as he prepares to join a U.S.-led coalition against IS, underscoring the persistent threat he faces amid Syria's civil war recovery efforts.

The unmasking of these plots coincides with a pivotal meeting between Sharaa and U.S. President Donald Trump, marking the first state visit by a Syrian leader to the White House. Sharaa seeks to reposition Syria internationally, portraying himself as a moderate leader in hopes of garnering support for his nation's reconstruction.

In a campaign against IS, Syria apprehended over 70 suspects in a nationwide sweep, suggesting deep intelligence penetration within IS. Sharaa, who has actively opposed IS, hopes that aligning with the U.S. will bolster global operations against the group, which has tried to exploit his Western engagement as contrary to Islamic values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP Manipur Charts Future with Strategic Meeting

BJP Manipur Charts Future with Strategic Meeting

 India
2
Trump's Controversial Pardons: A Move for National Reconciliation?

Trump's Controversial Pardons: A Move for National Reconciliation?

 United States
3
CPI(M) Challenges Electoral Roll Directive in Supreme Court

CPI(M) Challenges Electoral Roll Directive in Supreme Court

 India
4
Trump's Controversial Pardons: A New Chapter in 2020 Election Narrative

Trump's Controversial Pardons: A New Chapter in 2020 Election Narrative

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025