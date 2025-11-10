Foiled Plots and Diplomatic Shifts: Syria's New Path

Syria has reportedly thwarted two plots by Islamic State to assassinate its President Ahmed al-Sharaa, according to senior officials. This security breach adds a personal stake to Sharaa's diplomatic maneuvers as he prepares to join a U.S.-led coalition against IS, underscoring the persistent threat he faces amid Syria's civil war recovery efforts.

The unmasking of these plots coincides with a pivotal meeting between Sharaa and U.S. President Donald Trump, marking the first state visit by a Syrian leader to the White House. Sharaa seeks to reposition Syria internationally, portraying himself as a moderate leader in hopes of garnering support for his nation's reconstruction.

In a campaign against IS, Syria apprehended over 70 suspects in a nationwide sweep, suggesting deep intelligence penetration within IS. Sharaa, who has actively opposed IS, hopes that aligning with the U.S. will bolster global operations against the group, which has tried to exploit his Western engagement as contrary to Islamic values.

(With inputs from agencies.)