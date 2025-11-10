Senator Warren Challenges Defense Industry's Right-to-Repair Obstruction

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren is intensifying her efforts to push the defense industry into backing military right-to-repair legislation, amid ongoing negotiations over the fiscal 2026 National Defense Authorization Act.

In a forceful letter dated November 5, obtained by Reuters, Warren accused the National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA) of undermining bipartisan attempts to enhance the Pentagon's repair capabilities for its weapons and equipment. She criticized the group's stance as an attempt to preserve a profitable status quo for large contractors.

Currently, the U.S. government often pays contractors, including NDIA members like Lockheed Martin and Boeing, for expensive original equipment and services. This practice contrasts with the potential for trained military personnel to utilize 3D printing for swift and cost-effective repairs. Warren's intervention aims to prevent industry lobbying from diluting the bill's reformative measures.

