Controversial Rio Police Raid Sparks Outrage and Political Division

A controversial police raid in Rio de Janeiro has ignited a fierce debate after resulting in 121 deaths, deemed the deadliest in Brazil's history. The operation, known as Operation Containment, sought to apprehend members of the Comando Vermelho gang but failed to capture its top leaders.

Conducted just days before the COP30 climate summit, the raid has divided political figures, with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva calling it disastrous, while conservatives defend it as a model for tackling organized crime. Critics argue the operation lacked clear objectives, citing the indiscriminate killing of suspects.

Anguished families of victims, including that of a decapitated teenager, decry the brutality, demanding justice for their lost loved ones. While 55% of Brazilians approve the raid according to a recent survey, skepticism remains about its effectiveness in curbing long-standing gang violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)