Mamata Banerjee Condemns 'Votebandi': Calls for Halting Electoral Roll Revision

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized the ongoing special intensive revision of electoral rolls, calling it 'votebandi' and urging the Election Commission to halt the exercise. She compared it to demonetisation and labeled it a form of super emergency, criticizing GST as a 'blunder' as well.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-11-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 17:01 IST
Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal, has sharply criticized the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, terming it 'votebandi'. She appealed to the Election Commission to cease the process immediately.

Speaking to the press in Siliguri, Banerjee questioned the urgency of conducting the SIR right before elections, comparing it to demonetisation and calling it another form of 'super emergency'. She accused the BJP-led central government of harassing people through this exercise.

Banerjee also lambasted the Goods and Services Tax (GST), describing it as a 'blunder' that should be revoked, asserting that the central government is exploiting people under pretext of GST.

(With inputs from agencies.)

