Taiwan's Quiet Diplomacy: Tsai Ing-wen's Berlin Visit

On Monday, former Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen made a private visit to Berlin, with no official meetings scheduled with government representatives, according to a German foreign ministry spokesperson.

Tsai's itinerary includes speaking at the Berlin Freedom Conference at 1315 GMT, as the diplomatically isolated island nation intensifies outreach efforts to Europe.

Taiwan's strategic move comes as part of broader efforts to build stronger ties with European nations amid ongoing diplomatic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)