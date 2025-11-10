Bangladesh's Political Turmoil: An Explosive Scenario

A crude bomb explosion occurred early Monday outside Grameen Bank's head office in Dhaka's Mirpur area, as tensions continue to escalate in Bangladesh's political scene. The attack, perpetrated by two unidentified individuals on a motorcycle, is one of several violent incidents reported in the capital.

Following the bombing, police launched a campaign to track down the assailants. In addition to the attack at Grameen Bank, explosions occurred at Prabartana, associated with fisheries adviser Farida Akhter, and in the city's Dhanmondi area. Tensions rise as November 13 approaches, the day when Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal is set to announce its verdict on former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The interim government's efforts to stabilize the country amid frequent attacks have intensified, with over 3,000 members of the banned Awami League arrested. The army has been partially redeployed to ensure peace, while the deadline for political parties to conform to a proposed referendum looms, highlighting a nation on edge.

(With inputs from agencies.)