Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla Faces Trial for Inciting Violence

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, daughter of former South African President Jacob Zuma, stood trial in the Durban High Court, pleading not guilty to charges of inciting violence during the deadly 2021 riots.

The riots, which followed her father's arrest for ignoring a court order, resulted in over 300 deaths and substantial financial losses. Prosecutors allege Zuma-Sambudla used social media to incite these acts.

Jacob Zuma attended court in support of his daughter, amidst dwindling support for his former party. The trial spotlights the ongoing political divisions in South Africa.

