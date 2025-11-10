Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla Faces Trial for Inciting Violence
Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, daughter of ex-President Jacob Zuma, pled not guilty to inciting 2021 riots in South Africa, causing 300 deaths and significant financial damage. Prosecutors claim she incited violence through social media. Her trial begins with her father's support, amid declining support for her father's former party.
Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, daughter of former South African President Jacob Zuma, stood trial in the Durban High Court, pleading not guilty to charges of inciting violence during the deadly 2021 riots.
The riots, which followed her father's arrest for ignoring a court order, resulted in over 300 deaths and substantial financial losses. Prosecutors allege Zuma-Sambudla used social media to incite these acts.
Jacob Zuma attended court in support of his daughter, amidst dwindling support for his former party. The trial spotlights the ongoing political divisions in South Africa.
