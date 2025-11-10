Left Menu

BJP Confident in Bihar Victory Amid Opposition Criticism

The BJP has expressed confidence in the NDA's victory in the Bihar assembly elections, criticizing opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav. At a press conference, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad accused the opposition of making false allegations and undermining democratic institutions when outcomes do not favor them.

Updated: 10-11-2025 17:51 IST
  • India

The BJP expressed unwavering confidence in securing a decisive and historic victory in the Bihar assembly elections, while taking jabs at opposition figures including Rahul Gandhi. Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, during a press conference, rebuked Gandhi's visit to the Satpura Tiger Reserve, dismissing it as 'political tourism.'

Prasad also criticized RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for false accusations against the Election Commission, claiming it's a pattern for opposition leaders to disparage democratic entities when outcomes are unfavorable. He rejected Yadav's claims that security forces from BJP-ruled states were in Bihar for poll duties as baseless.

Challenging further accusations that the poll panel serves the BJP's interests, Prasad questioned the language used by the opposition. He argued that victories achieved by RJD and other parties in Bihar and elsewhere prove the Election Commission's impartiality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

