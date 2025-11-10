BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad Hits Back at Criticism on Election Commission

Senior BJP leader and MP Ravi Shankar Prasad has launched a counter-attack on RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, following Yadav's criticism of the Election Commission, calling it 'dead' and a 'tool.' Prasad argued that such attacks are typical of parties not achieving desired results and framed the ongoing assembly poll as a battle between 'jungle raj' and 'good governance.'

The BJP leader accused Tejashwi of continuing his father's legacy of poor governance and corruption, tying the electoral contest to broader themes of governance in Bihar. Prasad highlighted the BJP's achievements and characterized the election as a crucial decision point for the state's future.

In response to Yadav's inquiries about industrial growth in BJP-ruled states, Prasad dismissed the claims, suggesting Yadav has adopted a similar approach to Congress's Rahul Gandhi by failing to do adequate research. Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav demanded transparency from the Election Commission on voter turnout data, indicating concerns over the delay in publication.

