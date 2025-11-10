Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Gender Data Disclosure in Bihar Elections

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav criticized the Election Commission for not releasing gender-based voting data for Bihar's first poll phase. The Commission asserted that such data is typically shared at the final turnout. Allegations of biased security deployments from BJP-ruled states were also addressed by EC officials.

In Bihar, a political storm has brewed over the Election Commission's delay in releasing gender-segregated voter turnout data for the first phase of the assembly elections. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has vocally criticized the EC for what he views as an unprecedented lack of transparency.

During a press conference, Yadav expressed concern over the absence of gender-specific data, which traditionally accompanies initial results. As voters prepared for the second phase, Yadav reiterated claims of potential 'vote theft' and questioned the impartiality of security forces deployed predominantly from BJP-ruled states.

In response, Election Commission officials clarified that gender-wise turnout is usually announced with final results. They defended security arrangements, noting that 80% of forces include Central Armed Police Forces, with the remainder drawn proportionately from 24 states, ensuring balanced oversight.

