Akhilesh Yadav Accuses Poll Panel of Irregularities in UP Voter Roll Revision

Akhilesh Yadav, leader of the Samajwadi Party, leveled allegations of widespread irregularities in Uttar Pradesh's voter roll revisions, citing officials acting under political duress. He questioned the Election Commission's preparedness at a recent press conference.

Yadav highlighted issues across multiple districts, including faulty voter lists, with a glaring example from Ayodhya, where a 2003 voter list provided to party officials was blank. This, he asserted, indicates systemic lapses in election preparedness.

Alleging bias in voter registrations, Yadav accused the BJP of manipulating the process, pressuring officials to act in partisan interests, and compromising the fairness of upcoming elections. He expressed a commitment to exposing these discrepancies and ensuring democratic integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)