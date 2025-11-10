Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Accuses Poll Panel of Irregularities in UP Voter Roll Revision

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused electoral roll irregularities in UP, alleging political pressure on officials. He criticized the Election Commission's preparedness and claimed bias in voter registrations, calling for transparent procedures and legible voter lists. Yadav emphasized the need to safeguard democracy ahead of the 2027 elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 10-11-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 19:00 IST
Akhilesh Yadav, leader of the Samajwadi Party, leveled allegations of widespread irregularities in Uttar Pradesh's voter roll revisions, citing officials acting under political duress. He questioned the Election Commission's preparedness at a recent press conference.

Yadav highlighted issues across multiple districts, including faulty voter lists, with a glaring example from Ayodhya, where a 2003 voter list provided to party officials was blank. This, he asserted, indicates systemic lapses in election preparedness.

Alleging bias in voter registrations, Yadav accused the BJP of manipulating the process, pressuring officials to act in partisan interests, and compromising the fairness of upcoming elections. He expressed a commitment to exposing these discrepancies and ensuring democratic integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

