India and Angola: Forging Economic Alliances and Empowering Women

During her historic visit to Angola, President Droupadi Murmu highlighted significant opportunities for India and Angola to strengthen economic cooperation. Addressing the Angolan Parliament, she emphasized sectors such as digital technology, defence, and agriculture as pivotal areas for collaboration.

Murmu noted that both countries could benefit from mutual economic growth, rooted in the principles of respect and equality. She lauded Angola's commitment to gender equality, reflecting on its substantial female parliamentary representation, while drawing parallels to India's own legislative advances for women's empowerment.

Commemorating her visit as the first by an Indian head of state, President Murmu also paid homage to Angolan independence leader Dr. Antonio Agostinho Neto and explored the National Museum of military history, underscoring a shared respect for each nation's history and progress.

