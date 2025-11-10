India and Angola: Forging Economic Alliances and Empowering Women
President Droupadi Murmu emphasized deepening India-Angola economic ties, focusing on sectors like digital technology and agriculture. She praised Angola's gender-inclusive governance and highlighted India's gender equality advances. Murmu is the first Indian President to visit Angola, fostering stronger bilateral relations centered on mutual respect and benefit.
- Country:
- Angola
During her historic visit to Angola, President Droupadi Murmu highlighted significant opportunities for India and Angola to strengthen economic cooperation. Addressing the Angolan Parliament, she emphasized sectors such as digital technology, defence, and agriculture as pivotal areas for collaboration.
Murmu noted that both countries could benefit from mutual economic growth, rooted in the principles of respect and equality. She lauded Angola's commitment to gender equality, reflecting on its substantial female parliamentary representation, while drawing parallels to India's own legislative advances for women's empowerment.
Commemorating her visit as the first by an Indian head of state, President Murmu also paid homage to Angolan independence leader Dr. Antonio Agostinho Neto and explored the National Museum of military history, underscoring a shared respect for each nation's history and progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mizoram Unveils Cutting-Edge Pesticide Residue Lab to Boost Agriculture
Taiwan's Chip Industry: Anchoring Global Prosperity and Defence
Building Bridges: Lockheed Martin Strengthens Ties with Indian Defence Sector
India's Defence Production Soars to Rs 1.51 Lakh Crore, DPSUs Lead the Charge
Unveiling Corruption in Ukraine's Energy Sector