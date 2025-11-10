Prayer at Airport Sparks Political Debate

A viral video showing people offering namaz at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport has sparked a political storm. The opposition BJP has raised concerns about security and asked questions about whether necessary permissions were obtained, as per state regulations.

The video, which went viral on social media, showed security personnel observing the scene while the airport authorities have remained silent on the matter. BJP spokesperson Vijay Prasad took to social media to challenge Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Minister Priyank Kharge, questioning whether they approved of such activities without permission.

In contrast, senior Congress leader H Anjaneya defended the act, saying that prayer is not comparable to RSS activities and is an expression of devotion. The incident has reignited debate over religious activities in public spaces in the state, calling for a broader dialogue on the issue.

