Left Menu

Prayer at Airport Sparks Political Debate

A viral video showing a group offering Islamic prayers at Bengaluru's airport has ignited controversy, with BJP questioning the legality and security implications, while Congress defends the act as peaceful devotion. The incident highlights ongoing tensions surrounding religious activities in public spaces in Karnataka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-11-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 19:02 IST
Prayer at Airport Sparks Political Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A viral video showing people offering namaz at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport has sparked a political storm. The opposition BJP has raised concerns about security and asked questions about whether necessary permissions were obtained, as per state regulations.

The video, which went viral on social media, showed security personnel observing the scene while the airport authorities have remained silent on the matter. BJP spokesperson Vijay Prasad took to social media to challenge Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Minister Priyank Kharge, questioning whether they approved of such activities without permission.

In contrast, senior Congress leader H Anjaneya defended the act, saying that prayer is not comparable to RSS activities and is an expression of devotion. The incident has reignited debate over religious activities in public spaces in the state, calling for a broader dialogue on the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Devastating Blast Near Red Fort Metro Station: Casualties Reported

Devastating Blast Near Red Fort Metro Station: Casualties Reported

 India
2
Departure of Tesla's Cybertruck Executive Amidst Profits Decline

Departure of Tesla's Cybertruck Executive Amidst Profits Decline

 United States
3
Ex-Bangladesh Minister Alleges Pakistan's Bid to Influence Dhaka

Ex-Bangladesh Minister Alleges Pakistan's Bid to Influence Dhaka

 India
4
Pakistan Aims for Consistency in ODI Series Against Sri Lanka

Pakistan Aims for Consistency in ODI Series Against Sri Lanka

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025