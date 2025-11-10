Sarkozy Wins Freedom: Former French President Released Pending Appeal

In a dramatic turn of events, former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has been released from jail while he appeals his conviction on charges of conspiring to raise campaign funds from Libya. This decision, made by a Paris court on Monday, comes a mere few weeks after Sarkozy began a five-year sentence.

Sarkozy, who presided over France from 2007 to 2012, had been imprisoned since October 21, following his conviction in September for seeking financial support from the late Libyan leader, Muammar Gaddafi, during his 2007 presidential campaign. Despite the grave nature of his offenses, a judge declared he was not a flight risk and granted him conditional release.

While his appeal remains litigation, Sarkozy's son expressed his relief on social media. Sarkozy, participating in the hearing via video link, reaffirmed his commitment to comply with court directives, stressing his love for France and the truth. The former president continues to face numerous legal challenges post-presidency, including ongoing investigations for witness tampering.

(With inputs from agencies.)