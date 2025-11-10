Left Menu

Sarkozy Wins Freedom: Former French President Released Pending Appeal

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was released from jail as he appeals his conviction for conspiracy to secure funds from Libya. Despite his prison sentence for severe crimes, he was deemed not a flight risk. Sarkozy continues to claim innocence and faces further legal battles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 19:34 IST
Sarkozy Wins Freedom: Former French President Released Pending Appeal
Nicolas Sarkozy

In a dramatic turn of events, former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has been released from jail while he appeals his conviction on charges of conspiring to raise campaign funds from Libya. This decision, made by a Paris court on Monday, comes a mere few weeks after Sarkozy began a five-year sentence.

Sarkozy, who presided over France from 2007 to 2012, had been imprisoned since October 21, following his conviction in September for seeking financial support from the late Libyan leader, Muammar Gaddafi, during his 2007 presidential campaign. Despite the grave nature of his offenses, a judge declared he was not a flight risk and granted him conditional release.

While his appeal remains litigation, Sarkozy's son expressed his relief on social media. Sarkozy, participating in the hearing via video link, reaffirmed his commitment to comply with court directives, stressing his love for France and the truth. The former president continues to face numerous legal challenges post-presidency, including ongoing investigations for witness tampering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Served: Bombay HC Upholds Life Sentence in Pallavi Purkayastha Murder Case

Justice Served: Bombay HC Upholds Life Sentence in Pallavi Purkayastha Murde...

 India
2
Thibaut Courtois: A Goalkeeper's Struggle Amid World Cup Qualifiers

Thibaut Courtois: A Goalkeeper's Struggle Amid World Cup Qualifiers

 Belgium
3
Supreme Court Curtails Routine DNA Testing to Uphold Privacy

Supreme Court Curtails Routine DNA Testing to Uphold Privacy

 India
4
Controversy Surrounds Bengaluru Jail Lapses: National Security at Risk

Controversy Surrounds Bengaluru Jail Lapses: National Security at Risk

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025