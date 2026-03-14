Federal Judge Reinstates Union Bargaining Rights for VA Workers

A federal judge has reinstated a crucial union bargaining agreement impacting 320,000 employees of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The agreement had been canceled in line with an order from President Trump, causing significant legal debates and sparking reactions nationwide.

U.S. District Judge Melissa DuBose ruled from Providence, Rhode Island, siding with the American Federation of Government Employees, which contended the cancellation was retaliatory. The VA's defense hinged on national security claims, yet no evidence was found supporting these assertions.

The ruling emphasizes accountability and the rights of workers amidst sweeping changes introduced by Trump's executive orders that affect numerous federal agencies. The implications are broad, with potential impacts on military preparedness and federal workforce negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)