Trump's Controversial Pardons Stir Political Debate

In a bold political maneuver, President Donald Trump has issued pardons to Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, and numerous others implicated in efforts to contest the 2020 election outcome.

The pardons, largely symbolic, apply solely to federal charges and exclude state-level allegations, maintaining their futility in ongoing legal battles.

The White House stood by the decision, labeling the ability to challenge elections as fundamental to democracy, a stance that has ignited extensive political discourse across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)