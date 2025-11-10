Left Menu

Tensions Surge in Dhaka Amid Crude Bombings

A series of bomb explosions erupted in Dhaka, Bangladesh, intensifying political tensions. Key locations affected include Grameen Bank and various areas across the city. Authorities have arrested a suspect linked to the attacks and intensified their hunt for those involved. Escalating violence coincides with upcoming political decisions.

Updated: 10-11-2025 20:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

A series of crude bomb explosions rocked Bangladesh's capital, Dhaka, targeting key locations such as the Grameen Bank and a business outlet linked to a government aide. Despite the chaos, officials reported no casualties, though tensions continued to flare up across the city.

The police have apprehended a 28-year-old man in connection with the attacks, which coincide with rising political unrest. The suspect is allegedly part of the Chhatra League, the banned student wing of the Awami League. The police, with the help of the Rapid Action Battalion, have initiated a comprehensive manhunt for others involved in the violence.

These incidents unfold as the city braces for the verdict against deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina by the International Crimes Tribunal. The political landscape remains troubled, with a looming government deadline for consensus on constitutional reforms and upcoming national elections. The situation remains volatile, prompting ongoing security operations.

