High-Stakes Showdown: Tarn Taran Bypoll Holds Key to Punjab's Political Future
The Tarn Taran bypoll in Punjab features a fierce contest among major parties, including AAP, Congress, BJP, and SAD, each aiming for victory ahead of the 2027 state elections. AAP's Harmeet Singh Sandhu, among 15 candidates, faces significant challenges in retaining the seat following its MLA's death.
- Country:
- India
The upcoming bypoll for the Tarn Taran Assembly seat in Punjab involves a significant contest among numerous political parties, making it a crucial precursor to the 2027 Assembly elections. The ruling AAP is eager to retain control, while the opposition Congress, BJP, and SAD strive for a win.
Fifteen candidates are vying for victory, including AAP candidate Harmeet Singh Sandhu, a seasoned former MLA from Tarn Taran. The election holds high stakes for Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and is seen as a litmus test of AAP's popularity and policies in this border constituency.
Polling arrangements include 222 polling stations and advanced security measures, like CCTV and webcasting. As parties engage in aggressive campaigns, the bypoll results, set for November 14, will significantly influence Punjab's political landscape, reflecting the electorate's current leanings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
