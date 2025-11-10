Left Menu

High-Stakes Showdown: Tarn Taran Bypoll Holds Key to Punjab's Political Future

The Tarn Taran bypoll in Punjab features a fierce contest among major parties, including AAP, Congress, BJP, and SAD, each aiming for victory ahead of the 2027 state elections. AAP's Harmeet Singh Sandhu, among 15 candidates, faces significant challenges in retaining the seat following its MLA's death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tarntaran | Updated: 10-11-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 21:20 IST
High-Stakes Showdown: Tarn Taran Bypoll Holds Key to Punjab's Political Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The upcoming bypoll for the Tarn Taran Assembly seat in Punjab involves a significant contest among numerous political parties, making it a crucial precursor to the 2027 Assembly elections. The ruling AAP is eager to retain control, while the opposition Congress, BJP, and SAD strive for a win.

Fifteen candidates are vying for victory, including AAP candidate Harmeet Singh Sandhu, a seasoned former MLA from Tarn Taran. The election holds high stakes for Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and is seen as a litmus test of AAP's popularity and policies in this border constituency.

Polling arrangements include 222 polling stations and advanced security measures, like CCTV and webcasting. As parties engage in aggressive campaigns, the bypoll results, set for November 14, will significantly influence Punjab's political landscape, reflecting the electorate's current leanings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Blast Near Red Fort Metro Station Shocks Nation

Tragic Blast Near Red Fort Metro Station Shocks Nation

 India
2
A Milestone in Diplomacy: Strengthening India-Angola Ties for Inclusive Governance

A Milestone in Diplomacy: Strengthening India-Angola Ties for Inclusive Gove...

 Angola
3
Reviewed situation with Home Minister Amit Shah, officials: PM Modi on Delhi blast.

Reviewed situation with Home Minister Amit Shah, officials: PM Modi on Delhi...

 India
4
BJP Engages with Chief Electoral Officer Amidst Key Electoral Roll Revisions

BJP Engages with Chief Electoral Officer Amidst Key Electoral Roll Revisions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025