Mamata Banerjee Criticizes Central Government Over Withheld Funds
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the central government of withholding MGNREGA funds despite a Supreme Court order. She alleged financial deprivation by the Centre, citing continued work through the state's Karmashree scheme. She also questioned flood management in North Bengal, blaming the Centre for negligence.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a scathing attack on the central government, accusing it of withholding funds designated for the MGNREGA scheme, despite a Supreme Court ruling mandating their release.
Speaking at an event in Siliguri, Banerjee alleged that the BJP-led Centre is attempting to financially suffocate Bengal. She noted the state's persistence in employing its citizens through state initiatives like the Karmashree scheme. Banerjee criticized the Centre for not releasing funds for rural housing projects, stating that the state has provided Rs 14,400 crore to construct houses.
Banerjee further condemned the Centre's handling of flood management in North Bengal, pointing out the devastating impact of neglected reservoirs and the alleged blockage of the Teesta river. Recent floods and landslides in the region resulted in fatalities and extensive damage.
