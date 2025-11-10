Blast Near Red Fort Sparks Condemnation
Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagenthran condemned the terrorist attack near the Red Fort in Delhi that resulted in eight deaths, expressing his condolences to the victims' families and hoping for swift justice against the perpetrators.
A high-intensity explosion rocked the area near Delhi's Red Fort on Monday evening, causing widespread destruction.
Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagenthran expressed strong condemnation of the act, mourning the loss of eight lives and urging quick justice for the victims.
He described the incident as a senseless act of violence, targeting innocent civilians near a historic monument, and extended condolences to those affected.
