Deal Struck to End Longest U.S. Government Shutdown

The Senate has advanced a crucial agreement aimed at ending the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. However, more legislative steps are required before the bill can be sent to President Donald Trump for approval.

The proposed legislation reinstates government funding at existing levels temporarily until January 30, permitting lawmakers time to finalize comprehensive budget plans for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2026. The package offers full-year funding for key departments like Agriculture and Veterans Affairs, while also blocking mass layoffs of federal employees.

Importantly, the bill does not strengthen existing spending controls against unilateral funding cuts by the president. It ensures back pay for federal workers affected by the shutdown and restricts the Pentagon from launching unfunded military projects. In response to political violence, security funding for Congress and the court system is increased, as is funding for the Indian Health Service. States that compensated for federal funding gaps during the shutdown will be reimbursed, with assurances for future occurrences.

