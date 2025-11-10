High Stakes: 133 Candidates Vie for 12 MCD Wards
A total of 133 nominations have been submitted for the bypolls to 12 MCD wards scheduled on November 30. Of these, 74 were filed by female candidates and 59 by male candidates. The BJP, AAP, and Congress have candidates in the race. Election scrutiny and withdrawal deadlines are set for November 12 and 15, respectively.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 22:53 IST
- Country:
- India
A remarkable 133 nominations have been filed for the upcoming bypolls in 12 MCD wards, scheduled for November 30, as confirmed by the Delhi State Election Commission.
In a strong show of enthusiasm, 132 candidates submitted their papers on the final filing day, with a balanced representation of 74 female and 59 male nominees.
Scrutiny of nominations will be conducted on November 12, with the date for withdrawal of candidature set for November 15. Voting is slated for November 30, with results expected on December 3. The Commission praised election officials for ensuring transparency and fairness in the process.
- READ MORE ON:
- MCD
- nominations
- Delhi
- bypolls
- elections
- BJP
- AAP
- Congress
- wards
- Election Commission
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Assam BJP Accuses Congress of Favoring East Bengal-Origin Muslims
Farooq Abdullah Appeals for Unity in Crucial By-Elections
BJP Engages with Chief Electoral Officer Amidst Key Electoral Roll Revisions
BJP Confident in Bihar Victory Amid Opposition Criticism
Assam Congress Targets 'Syndicate' Culture Ahead of Elections