Tragedy at Red Fort: Leaders Express Grief and Call for Investigation

Prominent Maharashtra leaders, including Chief Minister Fadnavis and Sharad Pawar, expressed grief over a tragic car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort. The blast resulted in at least eight deaths and multiple injuries. Calls for a thorough investigation were made to prevent future incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-11-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 23:33 IST
Prominent leaders from Maharashtra have expressed deep sorrow following a tragic car explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi, which has been described as horrific. The incident resulted in the loss of at least eight lives and injured twenty-four people in a high-intensity blast, drawing swift reactions from political figures.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and veteran politician Sharad Pawar were among those who expressed their condolences. Fadnavis called the explosion heart-wrenching, offering prayers for both the deceased and injured. NCP president Sharad Pawar also expressed deep sorrow and called for a rigorous investigation by the Centre, reflecting concerns over safety in the sensitive Red Fort area.

Other political figures, including Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, echoed the sentiments of shock and empathy, urging swift recovery for the injured. The incident has underlined the need for enhanced vigilance and cooperation between central and state security agencies to prevent such tragedies in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

