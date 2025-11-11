Left Menu

Tragic Blast Near Red Fort: Iran's Expression of Condolence

The Iranian embassy has expressed deep sorrow and condolences for the tragic blast near Delhi's Red Fort, which claimed at least nine lives and injured many. The high-intensity explosion devastated several vehicles. The embassy extends heartfelt sympathy to the victims' families and wishes for the injured's speedy recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 00:00 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 00:00 IST
Tragic Blast Near Red Fort: Iran's Expression of Condolence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Iranian embassy expressed deep sorrow over the deadly blast near the Red Fort in Delhi, which resulted in the loss of at least nine lives and left numerous individuals injured.

The explosion, which officials described as high-intensity, engulfed a slow-moving car, causing significant damage to multiple vehicles at a traffic signal in the area.

In a public statement, the Iranian diplomatic mission in India extended its condolences to the government and people of India, offering heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved families and wishing a quick recovery for the injured. #RedFort

TRENDING

1
Senate Clears Path to End Longest U.S. Government Shutdown

Senate Clears Path to End Longest U.S. Government Shutdown

 Global
2
High Alert in Haryana After Deadly Red Fort Blast

High Alert in Haryana After Deadly Red Fort Blast

 India
3
Legal Tangle Jeopardizes Food Aid for Millions Amid Government Shutdown

Legal Tangle Jeopardizes Food Aid for Millions Amid Government Shutdown

 Global
4
Canada Loses Measles-Free Status: Outbreaks Spread Across the Americas

Canada Loses Measles-Free Status: Outbreaks Spread Across the Americas

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025