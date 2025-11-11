Tragic Blast Near Red Fort: Iran's Expression of Condolence

The Iranian embassy expressed deep sorrow over the deadly blast near the Red Fort in Delhi, which resulted in the loss of at least nine lives and left numerous individuals injured.

The explosion, which officials described as high-intensity, engulfed a slow-moving car, causing significant damage to multiple vehicles at a traffic signal in the area.

In a public statement, the Iranian diplomatic mission in India extended its condolences to the government and people of India, offering heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved families and wishing a quick recovery for the injured. #RedFort