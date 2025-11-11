Rift in the Ranks: Marjorie Taylor Greene Challenges Trump's Foreign Policy Priorities

In a notable shift in political dynamics, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene challenged President Donald Trump's focus on foreign policy, suggesting he dedicates more attention to domestic issues. Greene, typically a staunch ally, has recently taken to social media to voice her disagreements with White House priorities.

On Monday, Greene accused Trump of engaging with international figures like Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, whom she described controversially from her viewpoint, while domestic agendas languish. Despite her criticism, she maintains her support for the president. Trump's response was measured, acknowledging Greene's critiques without evident animosity, expressing concern for her shift in stance.

Greene's publicly aired grievances underscore a rare departure from Republican ranks, as most party members tend to express unwavering loyalty to Trump to avoid repercussions. Her recent remarks spotlight ongoing tensions over handling of foreign versus domestic policy, signaling potential ripples within the Republican Party's internal dynamics.