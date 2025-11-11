Bihar Battle: Final Phase of High-Stakes Assembly Elections

The decisive second phase of Bihar assembly elections commenced today, focusing on 122 constituencies. Tight security measures are in place to ensure the smooth conduct of the voting process, which began at 7 am.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar have actively encouraged citizens to vote, highlighting the significance of participation in democracy. Voters in regions such as Seemanchal, with a significant Muslim population, have become pivotal in the ongoing contest between NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc.

This electoral phase sees 3.7 crore voters casting their ballots to decide the fate of 1,302 candidates. As Bihar recorded its highest voter turnout historically in the first phase, the current round is equally crucial with prominent names like Bijendra Prasad Yadav and Prem Kumar vying for victory in their respective seats.

