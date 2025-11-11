Sergio Gor Sworn in as US Ambassador to India: Strengthening Ties Amid Global Challenges

Sergio Gor was sworn in as the United States Ambassador to India in a ceremony attended by notable figures, including President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance. Trump emphasized the strategic importance of Gor's role in strengthening US-India relations, calling it a 'big deal.'

The event, held at the Oval Office, featured an array of top officials celebrating Gor's new position. Trump praised Gor's dedication, citing previous efforts in assembling a talented administration team and noting his close ties to political activist Charlie Kirk, among others.

Gor expressed commitment to enhancing the US-India partnership, particularly in trade relations to counter China's influence. Despite recent tensions over tariffs, Gor's role is seen as crucial in mitigating these challenges and fostering a stronger connection between the two nations.