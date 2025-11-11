Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Call to Action During Bihar Elections
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged Bihar citizens to vote for development, democracy, and a bright future. As Bihar conducts its second election phase, voter turnout and support for the ruling NDA versus opposition INDIA bloc remain central. Over 3.7 crore people decide the fate of 1,302 candidates.
- Country:
- India
As the second and final phase of Bihar's assembly polls commenced, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called on citizens to vote prioritizing jobs, education, health, industry, and the protection of democracy. Her appeal comes during a tightly contested election.
Voting, taking place across 122 constituencies, marks a crucial test for both the ruling NDA and opposition INDIA bloc in navigating the state's complex caste and community dynamics, with turnout from both phases set to be tallied on November 14.
Vadra emphasized the importance of shaping a promising future for Bihar through active participation, as 3.7 crore voters determine the destiny of 1,302 candidates in a competition that includes several ministers from the Nitish Kumar government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Dharmendra's Health: Family Appeals for Privacy Amid False Reports
5 Things that Drive the Sports Industry in the US - The First One Will Surprise You
Dharmendra's Health: Esha Deol Urges for Privacy Amid Rumors
ISMA Hails Government's Green Light for Sugar Exports Amid Industry Challenges
Delhi's Air Quality Crisis: Political Blame Game Amid Rising Health Concerns