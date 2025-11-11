Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Call to Action During Bihar Elections

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged Bihar citizens to vote for development, democracy, and a bright future. As Bihar conducts its second election phase, voter turnout and support for the ruling NDA versus opposition INDIA bloc remain central. Over 3.7 crore people decide the fate of 1,302 candidates.

As the second and final phase of Bihar's assembly polls commenced, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called on citizens to vote prioritizing jobs, education, health, industry, and the protection of democracy. Her appeal comes during a tightly contested election.

Voting, taking place across 122 constituencies, marks a crucial test for both the ruling NDA and opposition INDIA bloc in navigating the state's complex caste and community dynamics, with turnout from both phases set to be tallied on November 14.

Vadra emphasized the importance of shaping a promising future for Bihar through active participation, as 3.7 crore voters determine the destiny of 1,302 candidates in a competition that includes several ministers from the Nitish Kumar government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

