BJP Confident in Development Ahead of Bihar Polls

BJP national spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain voiced his confidence on Tuesday that voters in Bihar will prioritize development, ensuring the state maintains its growth momentum. After voting in Supaul, Hussain emphasized voter participation, stating, 'I appeal to everyone to cast their vote.'

Hussain expressed optimism, citing Bihar residents' unity on development issues, asserting that progress will remain uninterrupted. He remarked on the enthusiastic turnout for the Bihar Assembly elections' second phase, noting one-sided support for development as 'Jungle Raj part 2 won't come.'

The BJP, under the NDA umbrella, boasts about its 'double-engine government,' attributing significant state progress to leadership from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. While the opposition critiques on grounds of unemployment, inflation, and law enforcement, the NDA maintains its development model is superior.

The second phase of voting saw a 14.55% turnout by 9 am, surpassing the first's 13.13%. Gaya led with 15.97%, followed by Kishanganj and Jamui. The elections span 122 constituencies across 20 districts, with over 3.7 crore electors, including substantial representation from women voters.

Polling in this phase includes 45,399 stations, with special provisions for women-managed, model, and PwD-managed stations. Bihar's elections are set to conclude on 14th with the counting of votes.

