Nagrota By-Election in Full Swing Amid Strong Voter Turnout
The Nagrota Assembly by-election sees strong voter turnout despite a slow start due to chilly weather. Key candidates include Devyani Rana from BJP, Shamim Begum from NC, and Harsh Dev Singh from JKNPP. The by-election was triggered by the death of BJP MLA Devender Singh Rana.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 11-11-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 13:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Polling in the Nagrota Assembly by-election picked up momentum on Tuesday after a sluggish start caused by the cold morning weather, according to officials.
Voting commenced at 7 am across 154 polling stations on the outskirts of Jammu city and was proceeding smoothly, without any incidents reported, officials confirmed. The voting process will conclude at 6 pm.
Long queues formed at polling stations, with former Naib Sarpanch Girdari Lal noting a significant voter turnout. The election features a triangular contest among BJP's Devyani Rana, NC's Shamim Begum, and JKNPP's Harsh Dev Singh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nagrota
- By-Election
- Voter Turnout
- Polling
- BJP
- Devyani Rana
- NC
- JKNPP
- Shamim Begum
- Harsh Dev Singh
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Folk Dances Inspire Record Voter Turnout in Bihar Elections
Maharashtra Politics: New Coordination in the MVA Amidst Alliance Speculations
Congress Criticizes BJP Amid Allegations of Electoral Misconduct in Bihar
Viettel and Adani Forge Strategic Defense Alliance: A Leap in Global Market Expansion
Tej Pratap Yadav Confident in Mahua Victory Amid Security Concerns in Delhi