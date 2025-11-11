Nagrota By-Election in Full Swing Amid Strong Voter Turnout

Polling in the Nagrota Assembly by-election picked up momentum on Tuesday after a sluggish start caused by the cold morning weather, according to officials.

Voting commenced at 7 am across 154 polling stations on the outskirts of Jammu city and was proceeding smoothly, without any incidents reported, officials confirmed. The voting process will conclude at 6 pm.

Long queues formed at polling stations, with former Naib Sarpanch Girdari Lal noting a significant voter turnout. The election features a triangular contest among BJP's Devyani Rana, NC's Shamim Begum, and JKNPP's Harsh Dev Singh.

